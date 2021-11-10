Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy rare night out in London – and she looks stunning The couple have rarely been pictured out since welcoming baby Sienna in September

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left baby Sienna at home on Tuesday night as they headed out to London's Pavilion Club to celebrate the launch of friend Gabriela Peacock's new book, 2 Weeks to Feeling Great.

The duo looked stylish, with Beatrice opting for a black dress with a peplum hem paired with a cream blouse. The new mum completed the look with Zara heels, a personalised Anya Hindmarch pouch and a Marks & Spencer poppy brooch.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice & Giovanna Fletcher on dyslexia, homeschooling and school memories

Edo, on the other hand, looked dapper in a dark suit, white shirt and matching trainers.

The couple joined celebrities including James Blunt's wife, Sofia Wellesley, Jodie Kidd, Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden and Joan Collins.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning just two months after welcoming baby Sienna

The couple have only been pictured out a handful of times since welcoming their first daughter.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the family enjoyed several days in Greece, where they attended the royal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina.

The couple attended the nuptials alongside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and both princesses looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Beatrice opting for a stunning Gucci dress.

Bea posing with friends Sofia Wellesley, Gabriela Peacock and Astrid Harbord

The gorgeous frock featured a cream top half, and a black bottom half, with a stunning bow tying the ensemble together in the middle.

Eugenie dazzled in a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.

This was new mum Beatrice's first public outing since welcoming Sienna back in September.

The couple announced her name in October alongside a photo showing the baby's footprints. In a joint statement, the couple said: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."