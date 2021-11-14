Amanda Holden is a disco queen in dazzling mini dress - and fans are swooning The Heart Breakfast presenter brought out the sequins!

What we'd give to raid Amanda Holden's wardrobe! The Britain's Got Talent star showed off her latest glitzy ensemble following a girls' trip to Paris - and we're living for her leg-lengthening look.

SEE: Amanda Holden shimmies in glittery outfit during girls' weekend in Paris

Taking to Instagram to share a glamorous photo of herself reclining on an emerald green sofa, the Heart Breakfast presenter rocked a dazzling mini-dress complete with off-the-shoulder neckline, flattering long sleeves and statement sparkles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

Pairing her look with elegant metallic heels and a coordinating burgundy mani-pedi, the 50-year-old star looked ready to hit the town in her jaw-dropping sequinned look.

"Saturday Night Disco in the Holden house", Amanda captioned her photo.

READ: Amanda Holden reveals secret behind her youthful glow

SEE: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed

Amanda looked like a disco queen in her glitzy number

"Neon light from my #Bundleberry range is now on offer at @qvcuk #ad", she continued, rocking a bouncy blow dry and glowy makeup look.

Showcasing her endless legs, Amanda looked radiant in the evening look that complimented her gym-honed figure perfectly. We're still swooning.

RELATED: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in waist-cinching power suit

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the mother-of-two's stylish outfit. "Beautiful disco dress!" commented one fan, while another penned: "Ooohh love a disco night! You look stunning in that dress".

It's not the first time disco queen Amanda has rocked sparkles from her wardrobe this week.

Amanda rocked a sparkly burgundy dress in Paris with friends

On Saturday, the radio presenter uploaded a fun clip of her and her friends dancing at a restaurant in Paris while they were sitting around a candlelit table for dinner.

The ladies could be seen letting loose while the music plays, and Amanda looked incredible in a dazzling outfit. Opting for glitter for the night out, she wore a sparkly burgundy dress and kept her blonde locks down for the occasion.

The star managed to squeeze in a spot of sightseeing too as she snapped a photograph of the Eiffel Tower all lit up at night – so stunning. Amanda simply wrote: "Bonsoir," alongside the iconic landmark.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.