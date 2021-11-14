Amanda Holden is a disco queen in dazzling mini dress - and fans are swooning

Georgia Brown
Amanda Holden looked incredible in her dazzling thigh-skimming mini dress following a girls' trip to Paris
What we'd give to raid Amanda Holden's wardrobe! The Britain's Got Talent star showed off her latest glitzy ensemble following a girls' trip to Paris - and we're living for her leg-lengthening look.
Taking to Instagram to share a glamorous photo of herself reclining on an emerald green sofa, the Heart Breakfast presenter rocked a dazzling mini-dress complete with off-the-shoulder neckline, flattering long sleeves and statement sparkles.
WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris
Pairing her look with elegant metallic heels and a coordinating burgundy mani-pedi, the 50-year-old star looked ready to hit the town in her jaw-dropping sequinned look.
"Saturday Night Disco in the Holden house", Amanda captioned her photo.
Amanda looked like a disco queen in her glitzy number
"Neon light from my #Bundleberry range is now on offer at @qvcuk #ad", she continued, rocking a bouncy blow dry and glowy makeup look.
Showcasing her endless legs, Amanda looked radiant in the evening look that complimented her gym-honed figure perfectly. We're still swooning.
Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the mother-of-two's stylish outfit. "Beautiful disco dress!" commented one fan, while another penned: "Ooohh love a disco night! You look stunning in that dress".
It's not the first time disco queen Amanda has rocked sparkles from her wardrobe this week.
Amanda rocked a sparkly burgundy dress in Paris with friends
On Saturday, the radio presenter uploaded a fun clip of her and her friends dancing at a restaurant in Paris while they were sitting around a candlelit table for dinner.
The ladies could be seen letting loose while the music plays, and Amanda looked incredible in a dazzling outfit. Opting for glitter for the night out, she wore a sparkly burgundy dress and kept her blonde locks down for the occasion.
The star managed to squeeze in a spot of sightseeing too as she snapped a photograph of the Eiffel Tower all lit up at night – so stunning. Amanda simply wrote: "Bonsoir," alongside the iconic landmark.
