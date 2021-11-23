Michelle Keegan matches outfits with her 'bestie' – and it's too cute to miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan melted hearts on Monday night when she shared the sweetest snap to her social media.

The Brassic star could be seen wearing matching jumpers with her sausage dog Phoebe, which are both from her new clothing collection with Very. The actress captioned the photo: "Matching with bestie," followed by a heart emoji.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's seven beauty secrets

Michelle looked stunning in the snap, wearing her brunette hair in loose waves and sporting minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. She paired her knitwear with casual black trousers, and we love her off-duty look.

Her 'Heart Print Cardigan' features a beautiful blue and red heart pattern, with long sleeves, a deep-V neckline, large buttons and dropped shoulders for an oversized fit.

Michelle Keegan shared the sweetest snap with her sausage dog

Her sausage dog Phoebe looked just as good in her heart print dog jumper as she posed in the mirror with Michelle, and we can't get enough of the cute duo.

If you are wanting to match with your furry friend this festive season, the dog jumper is still available to shop online, but we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out!

Michelle Keegan Heart Print Cardigan, £30.40, Very

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright share two dogs together, their dachshund Phoebe, and their chihuahua, Pip, with the couple always sharing adorable photos of the pair on social media.

Michelle Keegan Heart Print Dog Jumper, £14.40, Very

The star posted a hilarious snap earlier in the year where she could be seen sitting in the driver's seat of her car with her chihuahua. She captioned it: "Take your kids to work day…God help everyone…Pipbull on the loose".

Michelle's dog could be seen sitting at the front of the vehicle, looking right at the camera for the funny selfie.

The 34-year-old showed off her more natural side in the photo, going makeup-free as she posed for the camera. She wore her hair in a sleek straight style, finishing off the look with a trendy beige puffer coat, and we can't get over her glowing complexion.

