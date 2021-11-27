Holly Willoughby glows in winter pastels in intimate video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whether she's dressing up for This Morning or dressing down for a casual day at home, we can always count on Holly Willoughby to look super stylish. The star looked immaculate on Saturday when she shared a video of herself in a playful pastel jumper.

Holly uploaded a video speaking to her fans about her own book, Reflections, and while she sat on the floor of her gorgeous London home she was all snuggled up in a chic pink jumper.

The fun design reads 'flower power' across the front and features a crew ribbed neckline. The wool and cashmere blend piece is by designer Bella Fraud who's famed for her slogan jumpers.

Want to get your hands on one?

Bella Freud flower power jumper, £345, Selfridges

The clip allowed fans to see a glimpse inside of Holly's family home, a property which we've seen parts of before via social media.

Holly shares the £3million mansion with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester, and it features six gorgeous bedrooms, a huge kitchen and a very chic living room.

While we love to see Holly's casualwear from her days spent indoors, it's her TV outfits that really get us racing for the checkouts. On Thursday, the presenter looked phenomenal in a faux leather dress.

Holly looked fab in this mini dress

The figure-hugging Great Plains number, which she styled with a white roll neck jumper by Massimo Dutti, black tights and matching ankle boots by Maje. Holly shared the outfit to her Instagram story, and fans were loving the look.

Many rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Love the dress and the jumper Holly you look absolutely beautiful as always," while another added: "Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous as always," followed by a flame emoji.

The best news is there is a Quiz version that's rather similar and it is perfect for pairing with tights and boots this Christmas.

Black Faux Leather Pinafore Dress, £16.79, Quiz

