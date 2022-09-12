The velvet dresses and blazers you'll want in your wardrobe this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Velvet is synonymous with autumn/winter, particularly party season dressing. It adds something special to your regular partywear pieces without being as in your face as a full glitter ensemble. Silky smooth and super soft, velvet not only looks expensive, it's comfortable, which is a must for any party plans involving eating and dancing into the early hours.

MORE: 21 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

SHOP: 19 stylish winter boots to shop now before the new season starts

Whether you're looking for a playful velvet mini dress, an ultra-cool velvet midi or a velvet blazer to bring your whole outfit together, we've found all of the best styles available online. From ASOS to AllSaints and Reformation to Marks & Spencer, scroll on to shop our edit.

Velvet dresses

Delta velvet dress, £129, AllSaints

Elegant and sophisticated, AllSaints' new season off-the-shoulder velvet dress is a must for your winter wardrobe.

Tatiana dress, £148, Reiss

Work parties, date nights, weddings... this velvet midi dress would look amazing for any event. We love the high neck and cut-out detail.

Staud Landscape velvet mini dress, £350, Net-a-Porter

Staud's velvet corset mini dress is the perfect statement piece for party season.

Lorenzo velvet dress, £300, Reformation

This velvet slip dress from Reformation has beautiful lace detailing on the bodice and a centre back cut out. Pair it with loafers for the new season.

Black velvet shift midi dress, £47, River Island

With its long sleeves, split hem and figure-skimming fit, dresses don't come much more flattering than this velvet shift midi from River Island.

ASOS DESIGN velvet mini dress, £66, ASOS

ASOS DESIGN's velvet mini dress features all-over floral embroidery and an adjustable belted waist.

Velvet embellished mini dress, £120, & Other Stories

This vintage-style velvet mini dress from & Other Stories has a pearl-embellished embroidered bib and stand up frilled collar. Pair it with platform heels or fancy flats.

MORE: 11 transitional dresses to wear now with sandals - and with boots in autumn

Velvet blazers

Single breasted velvet blazer, £278, Reiss

The velvet blazer of our dreams comes courtesy of Reiss. Pair with stand-out sequin trousers, leather leggings or a wide-leg jumpsuit.

Velvet ruched sleeve blazer, £69, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's velvet blazer would make a luxe finishing touch to any autumn outfit. It has ruched sleeves and an effortless, slightly oversized fit.

Weekend Max Mara velvet blazer, £380, Harrods

Max Mara's blazer styled with jeans and trainers proves a velvet jacket is so versatile for the new season.

Velvet military jacket, £188, Free People

For a velvet blazer that's a little more unique, Free People's military jacket features a collard neckline and slim silhouette, with stacked button detailing for added dimension.

ASOS DESIGN extreme dad blazer, £60, ASOS

This ASOS velvet blazer comes in a cool, oversized boyfriend fit to wear over everything this autumn/winter.

MORE: 11 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.