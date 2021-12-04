Amanda Holden is a goddess in sequins – see new photo The radio star looked amazing

Amanda Holden has given us all the festive feels in her latest photo, sporting a beautiful sequin look.

The star uploaded a black-and-white image of herself posing in what appears to be a sequin top and she looks utterly glowing. Her shimmering eyeshadow adds to the glamour of the finished look and Amanda's highlighted hair has been curled to perfection.

This striking style wasn't for a seasonal party though, as it's an image that's been shot as part of a mental health campaign by the charity Mind.

Amanda captioned the post: "You can see more clearly with your eyes closed… Take a moment… Go over to @rayburmiston @mindcharity." Over on photographer, Ray Burmiston's page there is a collection of images with celebrities with their eyes closed for this cause.

Amanda got dressed up for a good cause

The stars taking part include the likes of Zoe Ball, Tom Fletcher, Helen George, Judi Love and Dr Alex and the campaign is also encouraging members of the public to 'take a moment' and upload a photograph with their eyes shut to highlight mental health struggles.

The star is getting festive

It seems Amanda is well and truly in the festive spirit a=this year as the star has erected her huge animal-themed Christmas tree at her family home – and she's even been twinning with her pet dog in Christmas jumpers!

The Britain's Got Talent star couldn't resist matching her adorable pet dog Rudie. They both wore Christmas jumpers featuring a zig-zag print and a cute reindeer design. Amanda was pictured in her gorgeous Surrey home, perching on a black velvet pouffe with Rudie sitting on her lap. The Jack Russell/Yorkshire Terrier cross looked pretty pleased with himself as he showed off his matching dog sweater from JD Williams – which is a total bargain at just £15!

How epic are Amanda's Christmas decorations?

It's not only a Christmas tree that Amanda has added to her luxury home, as the star has gone all out decorating her front door. Just hours after showing off her beautiful Christmas tree, the Heart Radio star took to Instagram to reveal her door arch at her Surrey home.

The brown double doors were surrounded by blue, purple and green baubles interspersed with peacock feathers, while two matching wreaths hung on the door. Wow!

