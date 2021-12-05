Kelly Rowland looks utterly gorgeous in sparkly catsuit during New York outing

Hanna Fillingham
Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to share photos of herself looking fabulous in a jaw-dropping catsuit while in New York
Kelly Rowland ensured all eyes were on her as she visited New York over the weekend.
Taking to Instagram, the Destiny's Child star shared some incredible pictures of herself dressed in a sparkly purple catsuit as she took part in a press run in the Big Apple.
The party-ready one-piece was teamed with statement jewelry and Kelly styled her hair in a chic updo, with natural makeup to complete her look.
In the comments section, fans were quick to compliment the mom-of-two's outfit choice, with one writing: "Wow! Queen," while another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful." A third added: "So beautiful and classy."
The singer and actress has been busy promoting her latest movie, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, which was released last month.
Kelly Rowland looked fabulous in a sparkly catsuit
The popular Christmas movie is the third in the Lifetime franchise, which first began in 2019. The first movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, followed Kelly's character Jacquie, a successful tech entrepreneur who endures a lot of chaos during the holidays, along with a surprise romance.
The second film, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, followed in 2020, and now Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, follows Kelly's character and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) as they get ready for the arrival of their baby.
The Destiny's Child star with husband Tim Weatherspoon
The movie slightly mirrors Kelly's own family life, as the star welcomed her second child, baby son Noah, in January, meaning this Christmas will be extra special for the star as it's her first as a family of four.
Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are also parents to seven-year-old Titan, who has enjoyed every second of being a big brother, according to his proud mom.
Kelly has a fabulous sense of style
Chatting to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kelly shared: "Titan is the best big brother, like big brother of the year for sure."
She added: "My heart just bursts. When I bought Noah home and put in him Titan's arms – he loves his brother it's so sweet."
