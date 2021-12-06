Amanda Holden strikes a pose in leather mini skirt and knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden knows how to work a camera, and the star posed up a storm on Monday morning in a dark green leather mini skirt from Whistles.

The 50-year-old looked stunning in the daring number, which she styled with a matching green top from JD Williams and black knee-high boots from Reiss. She added the cutest miniature handbag from Aspinal of London, a brand loved by none other than Kate Middleton.

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

Amanda wore her blonde hair in a beautiful blow-dried style and sported her go-to makeup look, complete with a black smokey eye and a nude lip. She kept her accessories minimal, simply adding a delicate gold bracelet, which perfectly complemented the dark green tones of her outfit.

The Heart Radio presenter's exact skirt is no longer available online, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative from River Island. This khaki faux leather mini skirt is such a staple for winter, and can be paired with everything from knitwear to blouses.

Amanda Holden looked so chic on Monday

Amanda returned to work on Monday following her fun and festive girl's weekend, in which she could be seen plunging herself into the freezing ocean in nothing but a swimsuit.

Khaki Faux Leather Mini Skirt, £36, River Island

Taking to social media to share her valiant efforts, the mother-of-two was visibly shivering in a figure-flattering black costume. Complete with a plunging neckline and elegant cut out waist detailing, the star looked incredible as she held up a bottle of Marks & Spencer snowglobe gin, telling fans: "I'm going to have a little nip of it after I've come out of the sea on this cold December day!"

Fans and friends were seriously impressed with Amanda, with many rushing to the comments of her video to share their support for her winter activity. "I loved this so very very very much!" commented Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna, while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash left a string of clapping emojis beneath Amanda's post.

