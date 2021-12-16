Victoria Beckham turns heads in gorgeous green dress – see photo

Victoria Beckham looks flawless no matter what she wears, and on Thursday she stunned fans as she donned a gorgeous glittering green dress.

The beautiful frock went down to the floor and featured an eye-catching rope design across the whole garment. The former Spice Girls singer looked impeccable as she shared two selfies of the look, both of which featured a hair stylist giving her a small makeover. In the first snap that she shared, he was straightening her hair, while the second one saw him beginning to spray it.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham talks Cheeky Spice as she visits New York

It wasn't just her dress that commanded attention, however, as she also dazzled with her make-up, which featured a stunning smokey eye detail and some plump lip gloss.

In her caption, she teased: "Feeling ready for the holidays! Get my holiday look… Smoky Eye Brick in Signature. Satin Kajal Liner in Ash. Cheeky Posh in Miniskirt. Lip Definer in 02. Posh Gloss in Ice."

She added: #PoshIsBack #CleanBeauty," and before each point, she put the green tick emoji.

Victoria shared the look on Instagram

Fans were blown away with how gorgeous the mum-of-four looked, as one enthused: "Beautiful, love your dress!!" and a second simply added: "Rare beauty…"

A third admired: "Looking absolutely stunning as always Victoria," while a fourth almost lost their mind as they posted: "THAT DRESS," alongside a shocked face emoji.

But one fan ended up concerned for her safety as they warned: "Gorgeous but please Victoria don't trip over those cables behind you #triphazard #H&S."

Fans loved the look

The 47-year-old often leaves her followers awestruck with her fashions and earlier this month she wowed in the chicest outfit as she jetted off to Paris.

VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I'm going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."

The fashionista showed the world her signature leg power pose in 2016. Chilling on the sofa checking out her phone, the fashion mogul showed Instagram how flexible she was, striking a pose with her leg up in the air.

This went viral and caused many celebrities to emulate the movement, including Kourtney Kardashian.

