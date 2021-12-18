Michelle Keegan's sizzling new workout selfie proves she's more toned than ever The Brassic actress likes to keep fit

While many people's workout routines have been replaced by Christmas wrapping and copious amounts of mince pies in December, Michelle Keegan is still putting in the hours at the gym.

On Saturday morning the actress uploaded a post-workout selfie looking fitter than ever as she shared a motivational message with fans.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal private bar at Essex mansion

She wrote: "Didn't want to, but did it any way," referring to her weekend workout. We are in awe of the dedication from the Brassic star.

Michelle looked glowing as usual with her raven locks swept back into a voluminous ponytail, while she sported matching black leggings and crop top set.

The actress looks incredible

Posing with her leg stretched out along the floor, Michelle's figure looked jaw-dropping – and let's not forget those rock-hard abs that she works to maintain!

Her workout location of choice was a gym with a spectacular view and the room included free weights, kettlebells and weights machines.

Michelle is no stranger to the gym

The star chose a sun-drenched spot right in front of the mirror to pose up a storm, surrounded by a collection of hand weights she had no doubt used in her fitness session.

The Our Girl star, who has her own activewear collection for Very, has previously spoken out about her regime. "I try and exercise on average about three times a week, but this can vary depending on my work schedule," Michelle said in an interview to launch her new collection.

The star eats in moderation

She went on to talk about her diet too, confessing that she doesn't stop herself from having something she really wants.

"When it comes to diet, I believe in everything in moderation. I don't eat red meat and at the moment I am trying to cut down the amount of dairy I have, but I don't believe in beating yourself up or stopping yourself from having anything you really want," Michelle explained.

