Victoria Beckham's work from home outfit may surprise you

We don't know about you, but when we work from home, we tend to wear our joggers, with our hair teased into a big, Miss Trunchbull size bun. Definitely not glam, even when we do a zoom meeting.

Victoria Beckham though, one of the most glammest women on the planet - doesn't wear a relaxed outfit like us while she's working from home, no way! The mother-of-four shared a snap of herself on Monday afternoon, and her outfit was all kinds of gorgeous.

Rocking a pair of corduroy trousers in camel and a green V-neck jumper, complete with high heels and a gold watch, VB wrote: "Last day working from home before Christmas! Wearing a cosy knit and my favourite VB cords. And yes, I do prefer a 'retro' pair of headphones, thanks!"

We are loving VB's WFH outfit

The brunette beauty is all about comfort at the moment. At the weekend, the former Spice Girl looked incredible on Instagram as she shared a gorgeous video of herself inside her bedroom, rocking a lovely slip robe from her own collection.

Taking to her feed afterwards, she also uploaded an up-close video, writing: "The chicest pyjamas and robe! I’m going to be living in these for the rest of the month. They come in two colours (navy and ivory) with a matching sleep mask too x V."

Her robe was super chic and cost £290. The luxury item is listed on her website, which states: "The Chain Print is a key motif in the Spring Summer 2022 collection, and appears in navy on this 100% silk robe, a luxe at-home essential. Made in Italy, it features an easy, just-below-the-knee length, front pockets, a curved collar with piped hemlines, and a loose waist tie. One for the Christmas list!

