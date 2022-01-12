Rose Ayling-Ellis blows fans away in £28 ASOS mini dress for outing with Giovanni Pernice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing superstar Rose Ayling-Ellis appeared on This Morning on Tuesday alongside her dance partner Giovanni Pernice wearing a dazzling dress that looked really expensive.

Her fancy black frock was of the mini variety and featured delicate lace panelling and a smattering of stars emblazoned all over it. The stars were so small, they looked like flowers. How cute? We have the best news too; Rose's dress costs just £28 from ASOS and currently all sizes are in stock. Result!

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis Live Cover

We are absolutely loving the EastEnders' star's wardrobe right now. At the weekend, the dance champion and Giovanni enjoyed a dinner date at Italian restaurant Gola, in London.

Taking to Instagram to mark the reunion, Giovanni shared a hilarious video of himself and Rose. The duo stared at each other with blank faces as the camera zoomed out to reveal their table for two.

Rose looked beautiful on This Morning

A second video pictured Rose rejoicing as she prepared to tuck into her plate of food, wearing a striking orange polo neck jumper, thought to be from high street mecca H&M.

ASOS DESIGN ladder trim mini tea dress in star print, £28, ASOS

Rose looked beautiful in her statement, bright knitwear, which she teamed with a pair of elegant gold hoops. Looking radiant, the 27-year-old star rocked a minimal makeup look, letting her brunette locks fall past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour kicks off next week in Birmingham and we can't wait to see Rose do her thing once again. Speaking of her involvement in the show, the star said: "I loved every minute of my Strictly journey, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series."

