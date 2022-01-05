Davina McCall showcases tiny waist and endless legs in incredible playsuit The Language of Love presenter judge looks amazing

TV presenter Davina McCall shared a new photo to social media this week that showed off her amazing figure as she rocked a gorgeous polka dot outfit.

READ: Davina McCall concerns fans after making extreme diet change for her health

The brunette beauty posted the stunning snapshot to her Instagram Stories and it saw her posing in the sun, smiling as she modelled a blue and white polka dot playsuit that showed off her legs and cinched at the waist, with a flattering halter neck design.

The star's hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail and she leaned against a wooden balcony railing, with a glimpse of beautiful countryside behind her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Language of Love: all you need to know about Davina McCall's new dating show

The photo was originally posted to her hairdresser and boyfriend Michael's Instagram account, where he sweetly added a heart emoji. It was taken in Malaga as Davina prepared to film her new series, The Language of Love, which debuted on Tuesday night.

READ: Davina McCall takes action on behalf of menopausal women

MORE: Davina McCall's daily diet: what the TV star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The show sees English and Spanish singletons paired up in the hope of finding true love and transcending the language barrier.

Davina looked stunning in the summery outfit

Davina is joined in her hosting duties by Majorcan actor and singer Ricky Merino, who became a household name in Spain after he appeared on the country's popular talent show Operación Triunfo.

Discussing his move into British TV presenting, he told Channel 4 that he felt "so lucky" to be working with Davina, who gushed about her co-star: "I love him. When I see pictures on his Instagram of him with other women he's working with, I get a bit jealous."

The star's new co-host is Spanish singer and actor Ricky Merino

No doubt Davina is also provoking envy in her own right with her amazing behind-the-scenes pictures from her glamorous life.

The Masked Singer judge often shares workout and fashion photos that give a glimpse into the fabulous new home she moved into with her three children following the end of her marriage to fellow presenter Matthew Robertson.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.