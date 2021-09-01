Hailey Bieber sizzles in a daring cutout bodysuit - and wait 'til you see her shoes!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hailey Bieber has been on Instagram less than usual in the past month, posting mainly glam selfies when she popped up. But the supermodel switched that up in a head-turning way when she made fans lose their minds with a new photo.

In a snap from her gorgeous Jimmy Choo campaign, Hailey struck a pose in front of a wooden wall rocking a cutout black bodysuit paired with nothing but dreamy hot pink stiletto pumps, putting her long toned legs and a tiny tattoo on her side on display.

TIME TO DARE: introducing Hailey Bieber for #JimmyChoo Autumn 2021. Hailey wears the SAEDA pump in fuchsia.

Discover more at: https://t.co/R8Ko0YMWZC pic.twitter.com/TB08B8LU3Y — Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) September 2, 2021

Hailey's fans went wild over her physique - and heels - in the stunning Jimmy Choo campaign photo

Justin Bieber’s wife looked incredible in the shot, and kept her jewelry minimal, only sporting her wedding ring.

Fans and her celebrity friends were quick to comment on the photo, with many dropping heart eyes and fire emojis. “Yassss give us legs.” Another added, “Excuse meeeeee,” while an additional follower chimed in: “Stunnninnnngg.”

It certainly was - and now we want those killer heels too. So, we tracked them down on Jimmy Choo.

Prior to nearly breaking the internet with that snap, Hailey almost did so again when she possibly hinted that children could be on the cards soon for her and husband Justin Bieber – and we've never been more excited.

Justin looked like a natural as he hung out with his one-year-old niece

The 24-year-old fashionista hit Instagram to reshare a photo of Justin with his one-year-old niece, Iris, penning a heart emoji over her husband's heartwarming post. The star rocked a vintage printed shirt worn over a white vest, relaxed fit navy trousers, and a baseball cap to fulfill his substitute parenting duties as Hailey and JB took Iris out for the day.

Justin penned: "Uncle vibes", over the adorable photos, and received a flurry of comments from fans and celebrity friends who agreed he looked the part of 'dad'. One fan wrote: "we want dad vibes!", whilst another agreed: "You will be a cute dad."

Even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wrote: "I told you, brother you look good holding a baby! Let's get to work".

Hailey and Justin married in 2018

Iris is the child of Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andre Aronow.

Until Hailey and Justin do decide to have children, they’re both working hard to build a legacy for their future little ones by continuing to take their careers to the next level.

