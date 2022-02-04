Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in ASOS' striking cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rounding off the week in style, Frankie Bridge just stepped out in the most striking cut-out dress as she returned to Loose Women on Friday – and it's like nothing we've ever seen before.

READ: Frankie Bridge looks amazing in bodycon dress - and it's selling out fast

Gracing the panel alongside Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore, Frankie's exact dress is Topshop's green and cobalt midi, available to shop for £50 through ASOS. From the vibrant jewel tones to the flared sleeves, round neckline, and cut out design, it's no wonder the TV star chose it.

Frankie accessorised her unique two-tone dress with zebra print heels

Accessorising her latest look with unique zebra print heels from Ego, and gold hoop earrings, Frankie wore her highlighted tresses down in effortless waves. Keeping all focus on the bright hues of her dress, she opted for a pared-back makeup combo, teaming a pale brown eyeshadow with a dash of mascara, rosy blusher and a subtle pink lipgloss.

Sharing a gorgeous snap of her outfit on Instagram, the presenter wrote: "It's Friday. Longest week ever! #ootd."

MORE: Frankie Bridge wows in slinky bodycon dress

READ: 13 Loose Women hosts' glittering engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and more

Topshop Colour Block Midi Dress, £50, ASOS

Sparking a major reaction from her 1.5 million followers, Frankie's dress is clearly a smash hit with fans.

"Blue & Green fit for a Queen!!," replied one. "Loving the colour scheme," added another. Meanwhile, a third raved: "This outfit is everything and you look amazing."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Frankie Bridge's epic dressing room gets major upgrade

It's safe to say that green is one of Frankie's favourite colours right now, as we've seen the presenter rocking the shade on a number of occasions.

Just last week, she joined the panel show in a neon green bodycon dress, also from ASOS. Showcasing her hourglass figure in the knitted number, Frankie completed her ensemble with a pair of Simmi contrasting orange heels and silver jewellery.

Posting a photo of herself wearing the dress and blushing, she joked: "Tell me you hate having your picture taken… without telling me you hate having your picture taken #ootd."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.