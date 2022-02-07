We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Atack is excited about the forthcoming BRIT Awards on Tuesday evening, and shared a dress fitting with her Instagram followers ahead of the show.

Alongside a gorgeous black and white shot of herself, the star wrote: "Had a fitting for the Brits and sadly can’t wear this because of my chunky bum but wanted to show it off @stellamccartney @frontrowlondon (Soz for messy bedroom.)"

WATCH: Emily Atack Quickfire Fashion Q&A

Emily's Stella McCartney dress was rented from Front Row. You can borrow items for up to five days and it's so much better for the environment. It's all about sustainability and costs £91 to rent for three days.

The Stella gown is crafted from a floral embroidered viscose blend, and features a deep V neckline and a mermaid silhouette and a train. How chic?

The HFM cover star previously told HELLO! "I've always been quite curvy, so in the past, I've always just dressed to kind of suit my shape, rather than what I actually want to wear. But, I've learnt that I do want to wear the clothes I actually want to wear, and it doesn't matter what shape I am." There's a fine line between overdressed and underdressed, but Emily is slap bang in the middle. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down."

On her wardrobe essentials, the ITV star says she keeps things simple. "I really like a silk skirt and T-shirt type vibe. I also love a wrap dress as you can wear them with trainers or heels. And flared jeans, they just look so cute and suit my leg shape."

The former Inbetweeners star is New Look's brand ambassador. She's joined by popstars Anne-Marie and Mahalia. Her edit is hugely popular.

"I've always been a fan of the brand. I grew up going there with my mum and I've wanted to work with them for some time," she said.

