Coleen Rooney wears the Chanel loafers money can't buy to the supermarket

It doesn't matter where the ultimate WAG Coleen Rooney is, she always looks so chic. She could be watching her boys play football, delighting fans on the red carpet or picking up a coffee - she'd always looked perfectly turned out.

The 35-year-old was spotted doing her shopping at the weekend in a very glam outfit indeed. In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the mother-of-four was seen at her local Waitrose, rocking skinny jeans, a black top, a gorgeous Maje bomber jacket and a pair of quilted Chanel loafers.

The £2000 designer shoes made us swoon the most - they are a past season buy and you can't buy them anymore! Gutted. Don't worry though, we've found a great lookalike pair for a much more purse-friendly price of £85 from Dune.

A new documentary on Amazon Prime called Rooney has just dropped, and it's a truly great watch. In it, Coleen speaks honestly about the issues she and Wayne have faced in their marriage, including the footballer's notorious infidelities.

Get the look!

Quilted Snaffle Loafers, £85, Dune London

The Liverpudlian reveals that she hopes that her husband of 14 years has "learnt" from his past mistakes and will not get into "horrible situations" again.

Coleen's jacket

Tweed and Down Reversible Coat, £342.30, Maje

Speaking about continuing her marriage with Wayne, she said: "When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not what else. Obviously, I listen to the people who matter to me - my mum and dad and they've always given me a positive outlook on things and there's nothing that we can't deal with."

After the programme was aired, the star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Wayne, 36, taken at the documentary's premiere on Wednesday night. She captioned the shot: "I am who I am... He is who he is... We are what we are and that's that!!!!" she said, before adding: "Life is for living, life goes on, life is not perfect at all and you know what... It's OUR life no one else's. God bless."

