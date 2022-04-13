Jennifer Aniston rocks must-see coat and new hairdo - and looks amazing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her sleek ensembles, enviable yoga sets and pretty floral dresses, but the star is never afraid to amp up the glam. The 53-year-old took to social media to showcase the newest addition to her wardrobe - and it did not disappoint.

READ: Jennifer Aniston's lavish bathroom at $21m home is basically a spa – full look

Jennifer looked sensational wearing a black military-style coat with fur trim detailing and gold buttons on the front and cuffs of the must-see item. She paired the look with a classic black turtleneck top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston wears the most incredible luxe coat alongside Adam Sandler

The star wore her sandy blonde tresses tied back in a stylish messy bun, infusing her sharp look with a model-off-duty feel. Her chic updo was a departure from her usual poker-straight style, and it looked incredible.

MORE: 11 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can’t live without

She opted for a natural but glowing beauty concoction, consisting of a defined brow, luscious lashing of black mascara, gentle powdering of rose pink blush and a glossy nude lip.

Jennifer looked incredible in the coat

Jennifer chose to complete her outfit with a simple jewellery choice – some fine gold hoops with dazzling diamond details.

Jennifer was snapped on set with co-star Adam Sandler

Her Murder Mystery 2 co-star and fellow silver screen actor Adam Sandler looked relaxed wearing a khaki green overcoat with large lapels, layered over an oversized grey zip hoodie and a plain white T-shirt. He finessed his look with a pair of sunglasses, in true Hollywood style.

Fans and followers adored the star's Instagram clip. One commented: "You guys both look fantastic!" with a fire and red heart emoji. Another added: "You are gorgeous," and a third penned: "You are slaying soo hard."

Tailored Black Blazer, £70/$130, River Island

If you would love to get your hands on a coat just like Jennifer's, then we've got just the piece for you. This black double-breasted blazer just screams Rachel chic. Boasting an elegant, tailored fit, double-breasted shape, notched lapels, button front fastening, decorative pockets and long sleeves, this blazer is ideal for emulating the Friends actress' flawless aesthetic.

MORE: I tried Jennifer Aniston's workout routine for 7 days and here's what happened

Jennifer recently shared her hair healthcare routine much to fans' delight. The actress is believed to be a longtime fan of horse hair brand Mane 'N Tail. Originally created to help keep show ponies’ manes and tails looking strong and shiny, its popularity quickly grew when their owners realised it worked wonders for them, too. The shampoo and conditioner duo is now in the Amazon spring sale, where you can pick up the set for just £12.99. *Adds to cart immediately*

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.