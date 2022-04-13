Helen Flanagan is one of the most stylish stars around, and she pulled out all the stops once more this week.

The glam actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing outdoors, wearing a gorgeous figure-hugging dress that perfectly flattered her curves.

The beige dress was strapless and showed off Helen’s toned arms and endless legs. It was enhanced by a pair of gold strappy heels and the only jewellery the mum-of-three wore was her dazzling engagement ring.

The 31-year-old looked into the distance in the sweet snapshot, and her blonde hair was tied back in a chic topknot.

As well as sharing the stunning picture to her Stories, the star also posted it to her feed. "Waiting for the warm weather to come back," she captioned it.

In the comment section, her followers went wild for the gorgeous look, with many leaving heart and fire emojis in response.

The star impressed fans with her latest outfit photo

Others responded: "Wow," "Gorgeous," "Beauty," "Love the dress xx," and: "Stunning." Helen has become known for her wardrobe of figure-flattering outfits, and often shares photos of herself dressed up for a big night – or day – out.

Last month, the star looked incredible for a trip to Aintree racecourse with her mum.

Helen rocked a gorgeous chocolate satin dress from Never Fully Dressed while her mother wore a bold printed frock in shades of green, blue and white.

The star often wears glamorous dresses

Both women wore elegant headpieces with Helen's coming in a stunning pink that matched her clutch bag, while her mum's was royal blue.

The former Coronation Street actress shared a photo of the pair together with their arms around each other, penning the caption: "Lovely day at the races with my mum."

The duo were treated to the day out by Never Fully Dressed and posed with other ambassadors on Helen's Stories.

