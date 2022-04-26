Jennifer Aniston’s favourite sunglasses are 44% off at Amazon – hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sun’s out – have you got your sunglasses sorted? If you need a new pair for 2022 then may we make a suggestion, one that Jennifer Aniston would approve of?

Jen is a big fan of Ray-Ban’s classic aviator frames, and right now Amazon are selling them with a huge discount – there's 44% off!

Ray-Ban unisex Aviator sunglasses gold rim (other colours available) was £142 / $163 NOW £80 / $94, Amazon

This is a classic style that suits almost every face shape and never goes out of fashion, so they’re well worth grabbing while they’re discounted.

They feature a delicate metal frame with nose pads, and feel super light on compared to some clunkier frames – you hardly notice you’re wearing them.

Jen loves her Ray-Bans and has a few different colour aviator frames

Of course, they provide 100% protection against UV light, and are available in a number of different colours and lens styles.

Jen has a few different styles, and she’s not the only star who’s a fan. Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox, Kaia Gerber and Nicole Richie also have them in their sunglasses collection.

Definitely a star fave – if you want to join them don’t hang about – the deal is for a limited time only and while stocks last!

