Christine Lampard shares adorable holiday photo alongside son Freddie – fans react

Christine Lampard is enjoying a sunny half-term holiday alongside her family, children Freddie, one, and Patricia, three, and her husband Frank Lampard.

On Monday, she shared a gorgeous photo of her and her son posing in the gardens of the gorgeous hotel they are staying at in Dubai, Residence & Spa at One&Only Royal Mirage.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

In the rare family snap, the Lorraine presenter looks stunning in a blue floral tie belt satin kimono by Wallis as she smiles down at her son Freddie, who she is holding in her lap. Freddie is in holiday mode and can be seen only sporting a water nappy, no doubt indicating that he has made use of the swimming pools at their hotel.

"Dress down v dress up! #wallis #christinelampardxwallis #foreverwallis #ad," she captioned the post, which also saw her modelling the dress on her own.

Christine and Freddie posed together for an adorable photo whilst in Dubai

Fans loved the picture and the look, many praising her and labelling her "gorgeous".

"You are so down to earth Christine, gorgeous lady," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Beautiful lady, beautiful dress and scenery! X."

A third added: "So magnificent and stunning @christinelampard."

Christine and Frank regularly visit Dubai, and even chose the destination for their honeymoon.

The Lampard family holiday comes just days after they celebrated a big milestone – Isla's birthday.

Frank's daughter with first wife Elen Rivas celebrated her 15th birthday earlier this month, and Christine proudly took to Instagram to celebrate her special day.

The star shared several photos of the teenager, one on her Stories and another on her main Instagram feed. The photo on her feed featured Isla alongside her sister, Luna, when they appeared on This Morning.

Captioning the sweet tribute, Christine wrote: "How are you 15 already?!?! @isla.rl we love you."

