Heidi Klum's daughter wows in daring cut-out outfit – and her mom looks incredible too The AGT star and Leni attended the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion

Heidi Klum is typically the center of attention wherever she goes, but she was forced to share the limelight with her daughter Leni on Monday.

The AGT judge and her model offspring walked the red carpet together at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and both women looked incredible – but it was the 18-year-old who really stole the show.

Leni put her model physique on display in a figure-hugging, black jumpsuit that featured a corset-style waist and daring cut-outs along the length of her endless legs.

She accessorized with a small black bag with a silver chain strap and a pair of black lace-up, pointed-toe boots.

Heidi, meanwhile, wore an eye-catching silver patterned dress that had a deep plunge neckline. She kept the rest of her look simple with a pair of black heels and wore her long blonde hair down and straight with her bangs parted in the middle.

Heidi and Leni looked both looked beautiful

The mother-daughter outing comes after Heidi reunited with Leni's dad at the Monaco Grand Prix last month. Heidi posed up a storm with former F1 team owner, Flavio Briatore, and appeared to be having a great time in images shared on Instagram.

Also in the photos were her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Flavio's wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and model, Naomi Campbell, who also dated the Italian businessman.

Fans were stunned at the cozy reunion and commented: "Ex wives club?" and, "3 exes," along with shocked face emojis.

Heidi posed with her ex Flavio Briatore

The amicable gathering is especially surprising given that Flavio stepped away from parenting his daughter with Heidi.

Her ex-husband and the father of her three other children, Seal, adopted Leni when she was a baby.

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

