Is Kim Kardashian thinking of a wedding? Her new silk lingerie is perfect for brides

Kim Kardashian just watched her sister Kourtney Kardashian walk down the aisle, and her own romance with SNL comedian Pete Davidson is going stronger than ever.

So it’s no wonder the Kardashians star is showing she’s in a wedding mood with her new SKIMS collection that’s just perfect for brides.

After some cozier SKIMS drops recently - new logo mesh and cotton rib knit looks - Kim has gone in a new direction with the Monday AM launch of her ‘Romance’ lingerie, which has Bridgerton vibes and is all in a romantic 100% silk chiffon we love.

The ultra-feminine sleep sets and intimates come in just three colors, signature SKIMS black of course plus two gorgeous bridal hues: Dove, an ivory tone, and Charcoal, a soft, pretty silver-grey.

Romance Silk Chiffon Bra, $56 / £‌54 and Garter Bikini, $42 / £‌42, also in Charcoal and Onyx

We love that ‘Romance’ is a size inclusive mix-and-match capsule collection, with every piece a wedding or honeymoon must-have.

Romance Silk Halter Slip, $88, also in Charcoal and Onyx

The Romance halter slip is a timeless look, while the chiffon bra pairs perfectly with the softly ruffled garter bikini, which has removable garter straps.

Silk Crop Top, $54 / £‌54 and Smocked Pant, $78 / £‌76, also in Dove and Onyx

You can also team the Romance bra with the wide-leg smocked pant, which is also a perfect match with the sheer ruffled crop top.

The 'Romance' Skims drop comes just a week before Kim launches her SKKN BY KIM skincare line. It’s a collection of just nine products for at-home “high-performance skincare”. Pre-wedding skin prep, anyone?

