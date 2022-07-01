7 gingham blouses inspired by Kate Middleton's sweet summer style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is there anything the Duchess of Cambridge can't pull off? Swapping her ballgowns and tiaras for jeans and a nice top, back in June the royal wowed in a laidback look from the high street – and it's giving us plenty of inspiration for summer.

RELATED: Loved Kate Middleton’s floral wrap dress? We’ve found the best lookalike

Duchess Kate sparked a massive sellout of her gingham blouse from Brora

Nailing off-duty chic in a pink gingham top from Brora, Duchess Kate teamed her prairie-inspired blouse with her 'Favourite Cut' jeans from & Other Stories, and unsurprisingly, it completely sold out.

With the 'Kate effect' wiping her pretty pink blouse from stock, it's now only available to pre-order, but if you're keen to recreate her look ASAP then you're in the right place. We've rounded up the best gingham blouses from Boden, John Lewis, Mango and more so you can dress like a Duchess for less.

MORE: Where to shop the royals' favourite espadrilles: from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

SHOP: Love Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes? Here's where to buy them

Sleeveless Ruffle Linen Top, £24, Boden

Another of Kate's favourite brands, Boden is selling the Sleeveless Ruffle Linen Top in a number of different colourways, including a tonal pink that the royal would love.

Monsoon Pink Gingham Top, £23, John Lewis

Reduced to £23 in the sale, this gorgeous gingham number features a square neckline, elbow-length sleeves and ruching.

Begonia Pink Gingham Top, £19, French Connection

Perfect for picnics in the park or drinks in the garden, this seriously sweet design can be styled with everything from white jeans to denim shorts, colourful skirts and more.

Oversized Gingham Shirt, £17.99, Mango

You'll look effortlessly chic in this oversized shirt from Mango. Just add sunglasses, hoop earrings, high-waisted jeans and Birkenstocks.

Pink Vanilla Red Gingham Ruched Top, £16, New Look

If you're obsessed with Kate's top, but would prefer to shop it in a different colour, then this red gingham blouse is not to be missed.

French Connection Gingham Top, £48, John Lewis

You better act quickly if you want to snap up this Begonia pink top from French Connection.

Sleeveless Bib Top Black, £15, Monsoon

If you loved the statement collar on Kate's blouse, then you'll adore the bib style front on this black and white top.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.