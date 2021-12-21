Reese Witherspoon looks beautiful in gorgeous plaid dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Reese Witherspoon knows how to turn out a look, and how to have fun, and the Hollywood actress proved that with her latest post.

The star posed outside her luxurious LA mansion in a stunning plaid dress as she held a large glass of wine with an angry expression on her face. However, as Doja Cat's Get Into It (Yuh) continued to play in the background, her expression softened as she finally got into the holiday spirit. In her caption, she joked: "When the holiday cheer hits just right," alongside a series of festive emojis like a Christmas tree and a wine glass.

Reese Witherspoon showcases new Draper James items

But despite the fun in the video, we were distracted by the gorgeous plaid dress that the Legally Blonde actress was styling out.

The jaw-dropping midi-dress featured a stunning red and blue design, with some ruffling details around the knees and the shoulders.

Reese knew just what else to put with the look as she paired it with a striking pair of red heels and some bold make-up, including some bright red lipstick.

Reese looked so fashionable

And fans went insane in the comments over the look, with one enthusing: "It's gorgeous," when talking about the dress and another agreed: "This color though," alongside a cherry emoji.

A third said: "You in your velvety masterpiece, Christmas AF," while many more commented with heart and flame emojis.

The dress comes from Reese's own fashion line, Draper James, and the fashionable look is currently on sale, having been reduced from $115 to $89.

It's available in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from XS to 3X.

Deana Smocked Dress in Angie Plaid, $89.00, Draper James

We're always impressed by Reese's fashions and last month she stunned on the red carpet at the InStyle Awards in a dark blue outfit that featured a halter top neck and a cut-out right below the chest, plus a slit that went up to her thigh and cut off right above her ankles.

She let her hair down for the night in her shimmering gown and shared that she paid tribute to her friend and hairstylist Lona Vigi.

Reese delivered a speech at the ceremony celebrating her friend and also penned down her thoughts in the caption of her post, writing: "What a beautiful night!

"Had the absolute honor of celebrating my dear friend @lonavigi at last night's @instylemagazine awards. This incredible lady has dedicated her entire career to making women feel beautiful and always leaves the room brighter than she found it.

"I love you @lonavigi!!! Thank you for 12 years of friendship and a bajillion laughs, I'm so proud of you," she concluded.

