Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham stuns in figure-hugging dress you need to see The Apple TV+ star looked sensational

Hannah Waddingham put her phenomenal figure on display in a sensational green dress for a screening of her hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

MORE: Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham forced to quit role amid 'truly horrible' illness

On Monday, the English actress – who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton – stole the show in her sleeveless, curve-hugging midi frock that featured textured horizontal stripes and a low neckline that highlighted her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ted Lasso cast celebrate Emmy win

Hannah let her dress do all the talking as she kept the rest of her look simple, rocking drop, gold earrings, and gold, embellished heels.

She wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail and accentuated her age-defying complexion with a dewy glow as she joined her co-stars at a For Your Consideration screening of their series at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel.

MORE: Ted Lasso star reveals 'worst day of her life' on Game of Thrones set

READ: Seth Rogen shocks fans as he pronounces Ted Lasso star name wrong

Other stars of the show to join Hannah at the event included Juno Temple, who looked gorgeous in a monochrome, zebra print dress and black tights, Brett Goldstein, Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh, and Phil Dunster.

Hannah looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging dress

Meanwhile, Hannah appeared to confirm that Ted Lasso will end its run after its third season, following actor and writer Brett Goldstein's admission that the story was originally planned as a three-season arc.

"I mean, if there is something else going on, I genuinely don't know about it," she told E! News. Hannah admitted that she even asked the show's star, Jason Sudeikis, if the comedy series was coming to an end.

Hannah was joined by several of her Ted Lasso co-stars

"I asked him recently and he went, 'Yeah, I think so, for now'. And I was like, 'OK'. Just gently gutted."

She added of her character: "I don't want to hang up those boots. I love her. She's my companion, she's my friend, and I love every inch of who he has created for me to play. And I will miss her like a friend."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.