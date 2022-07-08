Michelle Keegan looks unreal in the brightest mini skirt and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan unveiled her latest summer collection with fashion brand Very as she took to her Instagram on Friday.

The Our Girl star rocked a series of unbelievably stunning outfits including a tangerine tuxedo-style dress, a bright pink two-piece, and a bold cobalt blue floral dress.

Michelle Keegan wowed in a series of gorgeous outfits

Looking every inch the glamorous fashionista, Michelle debuted her collection in a sequence of elegant editorial poses.

Placing the emphasis on her clothing range, the 35-year-old actress styled her hair in loose waves for a relaxed yet sophisticated feel. She finished off her look with a nude lip and a flash of warm bronzer.

Sharing the news with her followers, Michelle captioned the post: "It's all about the colour pop this season! My new summer edit with @veryuk out now!!!"

The brunette beauty's fans were quick to heap praise on the actress, with one fan writing: "Beautiful you look fantastic as always."

Michelle's one-shoulder ruched mini dress, £45, Very

Another fan added: "You Look gorgeous in all of them," whilst former Love Island star Amber Davies enthusiastically penned: "Yes to all," followed by a string of love heart emojis.

This isn't the first time Michelle has dazzled fans with her creative fashion designs. Only last month, the household name unveiled her stunning new swimwear brand following two years of hard work. Announcing the launch of her brand, Orfila Bee, Michelle shared a slew of gorgeous bikini pictures from her contemporary collection.

The TV star has her own swimwear collection

In one photo, Michelle donned a white bandeau bikini which she paired with a black fedora and a simple coin pendant. Channelling her inner beach babe, she styled her chestnut hair in sultry waves and kept her make-up low-key.

She captioned the post: "So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making… I can't believe it's finally launch day!! I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist."

