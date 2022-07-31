Jennifer Lopez smoulders in fierce two-piece for special reason

Jennifer Lopez has taken time out of her honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck for a very special reason.

MORE: Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

On Saturday, the star took to the stage to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala. As per usual, Jen pulled out all of the stops with her on-stage ensemble and she looked unreal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: JLo lives sweet shout out to Ben Affleck

The newlywed sported a tiger print two piece comprised of a tiny crop top and feather trimmed trousers. The top and bottoms were both dedazzled with gems which looked incredible on stage.

The star looked incredible for a special show

Jlo shared a closer look at her beauty look on her Instagram Stories, where fans could admire her perfectly highlighted hair which had been styled in stunning curls.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez rocks cut-out swimsuit for new JLo beauty product tease

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow "so happy" for ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Makeup wise the star went for glittery eyes which were lined with heavy black liner and a slick of neutral lip gloss. Keeping with her usual style, Jen wore bronzer to create a sculpted look and she tagged her beauty squad in the post.

The epic show took place at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery and the room was full of A-list guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell and Vanessa Hudgens.

Jen and Ben wed in mid-July in Las Vegas and since tying the knot the pair have been celebrating in Paris alongside their blended family.

The star's show outfit was amazing

The lovebirds have been joined by two of Ben's three children, Seraphina and Violet, along with Jen's twins Max and Emme have joined them.

The trip has included museum trips, romantic dinners and boat rides – making the most of the beauty of Europe. Jlo also celebrated her 53rd birthday while on her honeymoon, which we are sure called for double celebrations.

The marriage between the actor and the singer comes nearly twenty years after calling off their first engagement in 2004, and after he proposed for a second time in April of 2022. The Marry Me lead has finally found her happily ever after!

Read more HELLO! US stories here