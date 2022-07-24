Harper Seven and David Beckham are the sweetest duo in glowing holiday snap The father-daughter duo share the closest bond

The Beckhams have been living in a summer dream this week as they soak up the sunshine and sail on crystal clear waters in Croatia, leaving fans seriously envious of their stunning holiday photos.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David Beckham posted a glowing sunset snap alongside his ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven. The father-daughter duo looked so sweet in the heartwarming post, as Harper rested her head on her dad's shoulder and beamed at the camera.

The setting sun lit up the horizon a vibrant orange as a glimpse of the Beckhams' luxury yacht could be seen in the background. "Love ya pretty lady," penned the doting father-of-four, adding an orange heart emoji to the post. So cute!

Harper is swiftly following in her mum Victoria Beckham's fashion-forward footsteps, having already built an archive of enviable designer clothes and luxury fashion items from VB's own wardrobe.

David and Harper looked so sweet in the hearfelt family photo

The trendy tot rocked a chic butterfly-print top adorned with a lacey trim in the post with David, wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in beachy waves.

Fans have been loving David and Victoria's updates from their holiday, which they are on with their children Harper, ten, and Cruz, 17.

It is believed Romeo, 19 stayed at home to focus on his football training, whilst eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 23, is honeymooning with his new wife Nicola Peltz.

On Saturday, Victoria delighted fans as she and David shared a relationship milestone on their sun-soaked retreat. The fashion designer looked super chic in a string bikini and black cap as she joined her husband on a jet ski for the first time.

Victoria praised David for getting her onto a jet ski

"Yes, that’s right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski," laughed Victoria. "What next?!" Fans rushed to comment on the holiday post. My favourite couple ever!!!" gushed one fan, as another comment read: "Wow you two are an amazing couple."

"Forever young," added a third fan, while a fourth joked: "One minute he's showing you his worm, next minute you're on his jetski. It must have been an impressive worm!"

