Gabby Logan takes style advice from Kate Middleton for her pink Commonwealth Games dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is one of the world's biggest style icons, as proven once again on Tuesday by Commonwealth Games presenter Gabby Logan.

Presenting from the BBC studios, we couldn't help but notice Gabby was wearing the same pink ME+EM dress she previously wore during the Olympics last summer, and it's also loved by none other than the Duchess Of Cambridge herself.

RELATED: 24 hot pink fashion pieces we love for the new season

MORE: 34 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer

Kate wore the dress to meet five-year-old Mila Sneddon, who was featured in her photo book Hold Still, back in May 2021. As seen in a very cute video, the little girl asked her to wear her favourite colour and she didn't disappoint.

Colour block silk shirt dress, £450, ME+EM

The pink design is made from silk and features a pleated front, tie-waist and dipped hemline. The mum-of-three paired it with pink court shoes, while Gabby wore black, but it's the kind of piece that would work equally well dressed down with white trainers.

Sadly, the dress is currently sold out, but check back for restocks and in the meantime shop the best lookalikes we've found on the high street.

Bright tie waist midi shirt dress, £45, River Island

Bright pink tie front tiered midi shirt dress, £20, New Look

Lipsy maxi shirt dress, £45, Next

If it's good enough for Kate and Gabby...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.