Michelle Keegan stuns in chic summer outfit for relaxed lunch down under The actress looked gorgeous

Michelle Keegan is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to celebrity style. And on Wednesday, the brunette beauty demonstrated her flair for fashion as she stepped out to enjoy a lavish meal in Palm Beach.

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby plans: everything the couple has said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old shared a selection of sun-soaked photos from her afternoon in Palm Beach, New South Wales.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of striking summer fits

In one photo, Michelle showed off her dreamy summer outfit comprised of a contrasting white, tan, and chocolate denim jacket, jeans and a white tank top. The Our Girl star accessorised with round Ray Ban sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a canvas tote bag.

MORE: Mark Wright shares new health fears after cancer scare

RELATED: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in the brightest mini skirt and heels

Michelle secured her raven locks in a sleek bun for the ultimate off-duty model look.

Michelle donned a statement denim jacket

Treating her fans to a glimpse of her luxurious seafood meal at Barrenjoey House, the actress shared a picture of her oyster starter alongside a small dish of crab toast.

The actress tucked into a fresh seafood meal

In other snaps, the Brassic star gave her followers a fleeting glimpse of the restaurant's plush interior and exterior. Echoing the fresh seafood on the menu, the restaurant featured an enormous mirror adorned with spectacular coral-hued shells.

Michelle's fancy meal comes after she was spotted enjoying a date with her husband Mark Wright. After a fun boat ride to Manly, the loved-up couple headed to Sydney for a lavish dinner at Mr. Wong.

Dressed up to the nines, the actress slipped into a black slinky one-shoulder top and dark denim jeans. She finished off her look with statement gold earrings and a delicate pendant.

Michelle and Mark enjoyed a cocktail-fuelled dinner

She captioned her post: "Celebrating not having to press that snooze button in the morning".

"We are all missing you X," wrote Michelle's mother-in-law in the comment section.

Bowled over by her stylish appearance, one fan penned: "Gorgeous as always!" whilst a second added: "Such a queen" followed by a love heart emoji.

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan share 'rewarding' news after 'mental and physical' struggles

The brunette beauty has been down under since May, filming the new BBC series Ten Pound Poms which follows a group of Britons in 1956 as they emigrate to Australia after the war.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.