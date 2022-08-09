Janette Manrara turns heads in flirty mini-dress during holiday with close friend The It Takes Two presenter is on break

Janette Manrara is gearing up for the new series of It Takes Two, and ahead of her busy schedule she's jetted off on holiday with some close friends.

Among her crew was former Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts, who shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories where they both wore some eye-catching mini-dresses. Janette looked picture-perfect in a flawless white ensemble that featured lacy sections around her shoulders and hemline. The dancer looked sop glamorous as she added a pair of strappy heels and golden earrings to the outfit.

Meanwhile, Ashley opted for a daring green wrap dress with a cut-out section around her chest.

Janette also put her incredibly toned legs on display later in the day, as she and Ashley reclined on an idyllic beach.

Neither of the snaps featured captions, as the pair decided to let their striking outfits do all the talking.

Janette has gone on holiday without her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, who has instead returned home to Slovenia to spend some time with his family, including his nieces.

Janette and Ashley owned the fashion game

On Tuesday, the former Strictly pro shared a hilarious video showing him waking up, with his niece standing over him with a doll ready to play.

Before they parted ways, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a romantic summer date together as they headed out for some food and live music.

Aljaz shared the sweetest video of his wife singing along to Mr. Brightside whilst a singer sang a stunning acoustic cover of the song. In the clip, she looked so content as she swayed and sipped on a refreshing drink.

The pair relaxed on the beach following their glamorous night out

Captioning the clip the former Strictly professional simply tagged his wife and added a heart-eyes emoji.

Janette looked sensational in the video and opted for an elegant blush-pink summer jacket which she accessorised with a delicate gold bracelet.

Her manicured nails matched the pretty pink shade and as for makeup she wore lashings of mascara, a nude-pink lipstick and muted grey eyeshadow.

