Josie Gibson's statement blazer has Kate Middleton vibes - and it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson's new fashion edit with Very has finally launched – and our eyes immediately went to the bold blue blazer that would make a great addition to our wardrobes to transition into autumn.

EXCLUSIVE: This Morning's Josie Gibson shares body confidence secret as she unveils her new fashion range

The tailored look can be teamed with the £30 Josie x Very matching trousers, giving it a full on Kate Middleton statement trouser suit vibe.

MORE: Josie Gibson makes a radiant appearance in the most flattering dress

SHOP THE LOOK: This Morning's Josie Gibson wows in colour block swimsuit for family photo

We’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear colourful trouser suits from coral to bright purple, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her rock this gorgeous royal blue shade.

Josie x Very Single Breasted Blazer, £55, Very

The separates are so versatile – you can wear just the blazer with jeans and a tee, or dress the whole look up with a blouse and heels for an office ready outfit.

Duchess Kate loves a great statement trouser suit, too

But if you love this Very blazer, though, we recommend you shop it fast – the single-breasted jacket is one of the most popular pieces in the edit, and is already well on its way to selling out.

Josie announced the launch of the collection on Instagram along with a reel featuring some of her favourite looks, from floral dresses to blazers and wedge sandals.

And if you're a Meghan Markle fan, we even spied a cool denim shirt dress that the Duchess of Sussex would love.

"My style is mixed! I like a bit of everything," Josie told HELLO! of her style sense, also revealing: "I like fashion that I'm comfortable in and also flatters my shape."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.