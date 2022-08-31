Best mom jeans with top reviews: 5 flattering mom jeans that shoppers love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A timeless trend, mom jeans have been going strong since the 80s – and it's easy to see why. Sitting high on the hip and tailored to a relaxed fit, they're seriously flattering and can be styled with everything from crop tops to statement blouses, knitwear and bodysuits.

That being said, finding a pair of jeans that'll fit like a glove is often easier said than done, so we've done the hard work for you! From Levi's to ASOS, John Lewis and more, we've rounded up the top-rated mom jeans with glowing reviews, so you can get the most for your money.

Topshop Mom Jeans

Topshop Mom Jeans, £45, ASOS

Rating: 4.4 / 5 stars

Topshop's mom jeans are extremely popular on ASOS – and they're flying off the virtual shelves right now.

Top Review: "Absolutely love these jeans! I bought a size 10 and they fit perfectly. Good quality material and length. Would defo recommend."

Marks & Spencer Mom Jeans

The Mom Jeans, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Rating: 4 / 5 stars

Available to shop in various colours, M&S' top-rated mom jeans are made from organic cotton and blended with just the right amount of stretch for comfort.

Top Review: "Very comfy jeans fit perfectly true to size. They can be worn with many different colours and styled casually and smart."

Levi's Mom Jeans

Mom Jeans, £70, Levi's

Rating: 4 / 5 stars

An everyday staple, Levi's mom jeans are made to last. Perfect for teaming with box-fresh trainers or heels, you'll be glad you invested in a pair.

Top Review: "These jeans fit perfectly they are exceptional quality well made and look like they will last for years. Will definitely be buying more!"

John Lewis Mom Jeans

Hoxton Mom Jeans, £30, John Lewis

Rating: 4.7 / 5 stars

Priced at £30, John Lewis' Hoxton Mom Jeans come with a turned-up hem which can be rolled down for versatile styling. Equipped with plenty of pockets for all of your essentials, they've received rave reviews from shoppers.

Top Review: "I was a little sceptical about these jeans regarding the softness of the material, quality of the fit and price. However, it is true! They are a great fit and are so soft and easy to wear. Such excellent value for money. So highly recommended!"

H&M Mom Jeans

Black Mom Loose Fit Jeans, £14.99, H&M

Rating: 4.4 / 5 stars

If you're looking for a pair of black mom jeans, then H&M has you covered. They also come in autumnal brown shades, so you can create the chicest new-season outfits.

Top Review: "Omg my new favourite mom jeans!! Definitely recommend. They are super soft and comfortable and fit me perfectly around the waist."

