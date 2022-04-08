14 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now spring is finally here, we can't help but feel excited about replacing our longline coats with something lighter. More specifically, one of our favourite transitional pieces - the oversized blazer.

Not just effortlessly cool, they can also be worn over just about anything. Whether you're looking for chic neutrals, classic black, workwear-inspired checks or stand out brights, we've found something for everyone from our favourite high street and designer stores. From Zara to & Other Stories and ASOS to M&S, here are 14 of the best available to shop now.

Linen blend blazer, £35/$77.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer just dropped this lightweight linen-blend blazer for spring and it's perfect for the warmer months. It features a relaxed fit and ruched sleeves with matching wide-leg trousers available, too.

Oversized wool hopsack blazer, £135/$199.99, Arket

For an everyday oversized blazer in a beige, look no further than Arket.

Oversized jacket, £34.99/$49.99, H&M

Super versatile, this classic black blazer from H&M can be worn over your evening outfits or paired with off-duty jeans and trainers.

The oversized blazer, £227/$185, Everlane

Plaid never goes out of style, and this oversized blazer from Everlane would look amazing as part of an office outfit.

Oversized blazer, £65/$121, River Island

Pink is definitely having a moment and we're obsessed with River Island's new season blazer.

Oversized flannel blazer, £55/$80, ASOS

Looking for a boyfriend fit in a grey colourway? Go for this oversized charcoal blazer from ASOS.

Oversized houndstooth wool-blend blazer, £79.99/$129.99, Mango

We love Mango's oversized houndstooth blazer paired with an androgynous outfit.

Oversized blazer, £120, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' oversized linen blazer is a forever piece for the spring/summer season.

Oversized leather blazer, £290/$450, Arket

Add instant cool to any outfit with this leather oversized blazer, à la Bella Hadid.

Straight blazer with pockets, £69.99/$119, Zara

The search for the perfect oversized nude blazer is over. We love this one from Zara.

Jacquemus marino crepe double-breasted blazer, £810/$1,290, Net-a-Porter

We're loving anything acid green and this Jacquemus blazer is high on our wishlists. It has a loose, boxy fit with notched lapels and padded shoulders for structure.

Stone double breasted oversized blazer, £35/$68, Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing's oversized stone blazer looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Crepe boyfriend blazer, £149/$299, Whistles

Whistles' luxe oversized boyfriend blazer is your new workwear wardrobe staple.

Ashby plaid blazer, £152/$168, Free People

With its plaid print and oversized silhouette, we can see why this vintage-look blazer gets so many five-star reviews. It's a great layering piece.

