Alison Hammond looks sensational in the most flattering ASOS blazer co-ord - and that colour!

Alison Hammond looked breathtaking on Friday as she presented This Morning in the most flattering blazer suit - and we can't get enough of the striking colour.

The ITV star looked ultra-glam in her all-red ensemble, and fans were quick to express their love for the striking scarlet look. Thankfully, the co-ord is still available to shop on ASOS. But hurry!

Utility suit trousers, £19.50, and matching blazer, £40, ASOS

The blazer is complete with a belt with D-ring detailing, tying the waist in beautifully for the most flattering fit. The suit trousers have a high-waisted fit, with a wide leg and an elasticated waist for comfort.

The mix-and-match suit is available in the regular, petite, and curve lines, with sizes ranging from 4-30.

Alison teamed her suit with a red top to round off the vibrant ensemble, with red nails to match and a pair of metallic heels. As for her accessories, the 47-year-old opted for a long gold statement necklace, metallic gold hoops and a matching bangle. Stunning!

Alison's makeup artist Mikey Phillips shared the stunning snap on his Instagram stories

The presenter's hair was styled in a sleek straight look, and for her makeup, Alison wore a touch of mauve eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a fluttery set of false lashes, with a soft touch of rosy blush and a glossy lip.

Alison's makeup artist Mikey Phillips, along with ITV stylist David O'Brien and hair stylist Michelle Sultan all took to their Instagram stories to share snaps of the star.

It's not the first time that the mother-of-one has been praised for her ultra-glam looks. The beloved presenter wowed fans previously wearing a sell-out hot pink blazer from River Island. She most recently dazzled her Instagram followers in a black one-piece swimsuit which she teamed with a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses and classic silver hoops.

