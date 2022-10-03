Molly Mae's £86 pregnancy dress has got everyone's attention

Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced to the world last week that they are expecting their first child together.

Since then, the blonde beauty has shared some incredible pictures of her blossoming baby bump, and we have been loving how she has been rocking the maternity look so far.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce their surprise pregnancy

One of the outfits we loved the most has to be the white dress she shared last week, which actually came from Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, Skims.

The bump-friendly design comes in a variety of colours and totally skims her bump in a comfortable yet chic way. The square neckline, ribbed fabric and sleek long sleeves make it ideal for keeping cosy, as well as layering up with chunky jumpers and jackets. The fact it's stretchy means that Molly can wear it throughout her pregnancy as her bump grows.

Molly looked incredible in her Skims dress

You can pick it up on the Skims website for £86, but don't delay, it's selling out fast! Another influencer, Tanya Burr, has the same style but in black, and raved about the frock on her Instagram Stories at the weekend.

Get the look!

Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, £86, Skims

Tommy and Molly-Mae, who found love on ITV's Love Island in 2019, delighted fans as they shared their heartwarming pregnancy announcement with fans. Sharing a throwback from their Love Island vows, Molly-Mae was pictured in tears as she said to her beau: "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet." The clip then switched to reveal the 23-year-old caressing her blossoming baby bump, while Tommy, also 23, kissed his girlfriend's tummy.

Tanya Burr is also a fans of the Skims range

Doting fans were quick to react to the surprise news, rushing to share their delight and messages of congratulations for the couple.

Topshop Knitted Midi Dress, £45, ASOS

n the video, the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing wore a gorgeous knitted dress from Topshop at ASOS for her heartwarming pregnancy reveal, and unsurprisingly, fans were eager to shop it.

MORE: Molly-Mae reveals overhaul plans at £4million mansion - fans react

Priced at £45, the mum-to-be can be seen wearing the Topshop knitted midi dress in grey, which features a cosy roll neck and a statement side split. Luckily, there's still a few sizes left should you wish to invest.

