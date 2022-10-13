Myleene Klass wows in ab-baring ensemble at star-studded event

Myleene Klass rocked a bold ab-baring ensemble as she stepped out to enjoy the Attitude Awards on Wednesday evening.

MORE: Myleene Klass stuns in wedding dress for a special occasion

Dressed to impress, the 44-year-old musician slipped into a risqué outfit featuring a black lace bra, a statement leopard-print blazer and high-waisted cigarette trousers. She elevated her outfit with patent platform heels, a gold clutch and mini gold hoop earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass reveals the moment she shared engagement news with her children

The mum-of-three styled her chocolate tresses in a sleek ponytail and opted for a bronze makeup palette comprising soft peach eyeshadow, golden highlighter and a nude lip.

READ: Myleene Klass puts her age-defying skin down to this TikTok approved beauty gadget

MORE: Myleene Klass' stunning engagement ring - all the details

Myleene shared snippets of her glamorous outing on Instagram. Alongside a short clip, the singer penned: "Off to the attitude awards. Wearing #MyleeneKlassXNext @nextofficial limited edition".

Myleene dazzled in a bold outfit

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "AAAHHH ICON!!! have the best night," whilst a second remarked: "So beautiful".

"Fabulous Myleene," wrote a third and a fourth chimed: "Beautiful," followed by a string of flame emojis.

Myleene's glitzy night out comes after she teamed up with her two daughters, Ava, 14 and Hero, 11. The trio have collaborated to produce an inspired album of 13 re-interpreted classic tracks, such as My Cherie Amour, My Girl and I'll be There.

The musician is a mum-of-three

The idea for the album came from Myleene's Music Klass lessons she gave during lockdown, often joined by her girls.

"It's been a phenomenal collaboration and I've got my own band," she says of Ava, who has passed her cello diploma exam with distinction and secured a place at the Royal Academy of Music, and Hero, who plays the trumpet and is also preparing to take her Grade Seven in piano.

Simon proposed to Myleene on their fifth anniversary

Myleene shares her two daughters with her ex-husband Graham Quinn. The talented musician is now happily engaged to her partner Simon Motson, with whom she has three-year-old son Apollo.

Businessman Simon popped the question on the fifth anniversary of the couple's first date. Speaking to HELLO! about the moment he got down on one knee, Simon revealed: "It's quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of: 'Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?' And I had to say it again... and I think I said it a third time. Finally, she said yes and we were both in tears."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.