Holly Willoughby's flattering £39 wide-leg M&S trousers are going straight in our baskets

Of every comeback trend to hit the high street in recent years, wide-leg trousers is one we're not at all mad about. Thanks to the runway resurgence, our favourite stores followed suit and we think we’ve just found our dream off-duty pair from M&S.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Holly Willoughby shared a photo of herself in a pair of cream wide-leg trousers from her new Marks and Spencer edit and we needed them immediately. With their elasticated high waist, they’re both comfortable and chic, while the side stripe gives them a sports luxe feel.

Available in sizes 6-22, you can choose from three different lengths (short, standard or long) and they retail for just £39.50. If a light colour sounds less than practical, they also come in black.

Side stripe wide-leg trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly styled hers with a cream cable knit sweater for a gorgeous tonal outfit, but they would look equally amazing with a white tee and blazer, puffer or leather jacket. We’ll be finishing the look with a pair of white trainers.

We know they’re going to sell out quickly as the reviews really speak for themselves. One customer wrote: “The perfect, easy wear trousers. Stylish, comfortable, what’s not to like!” while another said: “Amazing fit and quality. The length for me is perfect. They do not lose their shape after many wears. Very impressed!”

*Adds to basket immediately*