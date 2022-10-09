Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares photos from weekend celebration The 25-year-old has her own distinct style

Gracie McGraw is certainly living the best life out in New York City, taking the time to not only pursue her passions but also have fun while doing so.

The 25-year-old shared photos on social media from a weekend celebration for her friend, and kept her fashion front-and-center as well.

She looked to be having the time of her life in the photos, and for her first party, she wore a deep red knit dress with a low neckline and blood-red lip.

And for their second night out, she kept things more casual with a black tied crop-top that gave a peek at her abs while paired with matching boots and high-waisted white pants.

All the outfits perfectly complemented her new hairstyle, a dive she recently took by chopping off her locks and dying them an icier shade of blonde.

"Best weekend ever celebrating the best person in the whole world @sarah.cr0we," she penned alongside her photos and videos.

"So many giggles, hugs, tears and just overall good times. Love this group of humans so so much."

Gracie shared a glimpse of her weekend celebrations

The hair change, however, came right after an exciting project that the budding Broadway star was a part of, involving her mom Faith Hill.

Gracie joined Faith in Ina Garten's kitchen for a Food Network show as guests, and it was clear that she was left over the moon by the development.

Sharing photographs from the upcoming episode, she excitedly penned: "This was truly the greatest day my life. If you know me, you know how much I love @inagarten (also my mama @faithhill)!!

"A dream come true to be able to cook with @inagarten in her kitchen!!! I'm still pinching myself."

The Broadway up-and-comer made her Food Network debut with mom Faith

She received a wave of support and congratulatory messages, including from her sister Audrey, who simply gushed: "YESSS," while Ina herself commented: "What a fabulous day we all had together!! Sending love."

