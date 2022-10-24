Goldie Hawn showcases endless legs in skinny jeans in jaw-dropping new photo from star-studded night out The First Wives Club actress is so glamorous!

Goldie Hawn never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and certainly dressed to impress on Sunday night as she enjoyed a star-studded night out in LA.

The Hollywood star attended The National Comedy Center honoring George Schlatter, dressed in a snakeskin jacket and black skinny jeans for the celebrity event, which was also attended by the likes of Grace and Frankie star Lily Tomlin and Jo Anne Worley.

Goldie posed with Lily and Jo Anne on the red carpet, and it looked like a fabulous time was had by all.

Luckily for Goldie, the event wasn't too far from home, as the actress lives in Los Angeles with her long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The couple have been together since 1983 are are doting parents to son Wyatt Russell. Kurt also helped raise Goldie's two children from her first marriage to Bill Hudson - Oliver and Kate Hudson - who affectionately refer to him as 'Pa'.

The pair are incredibly family orientated and recently melted hearts after being pictured with their youngest granddaughter Rani on her birthday, having dressed up as a prince and princess for the occasion.

Goldie Hawn wowed in skinny jeans and a snakeskin jacket

Goldie is often asked about marriage and had the perfect response while appearing on ITV's Loose Women back in 2015.

The Overboard actress explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

The award-winning actress was one of the many stars at the event on Sunday night

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice." Goldie loves nothing more than being with Kurt, her children and grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

