January Jones looks unreal in skintight bodysuit inside designer closet

January Jones left little to the imagination when she shared a stunning photo of herself modeling a skintight Skims ensemble.

The Mad Men star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to post a head-turning mirror selfie from her incredible walk-in closet inside her LA home. January highlighted her phenomenal figure in the pink and black getup, which certainly stole focus from the racks of designer shoes in the background.

January appeared makeup-free as she posed with one hand on her hip to draw attention to her tiny waist. She rocked the 'Skims Disco Long Sleeve Bodysuit' in fuchsia, which she wore unzipped to create a plunging neckline that highlighted her chest.

She teamed the top with the 'Skims Disco Pant' in the color onyx which accentuated her slender legs thanks to the body-hugging fabric and finished off the look with a pair of knee-high black boots.

Captioning the stunning photo, January joked: "Poured myself into some @skims." Of course, January's gorgeous appearance isn't the only thing to notice in the photo as her closet is mighty impressive too.

Among her multiple tiers of designer shoes – in shades of nude and black – lined up on shelves against a wall behind her, there are also several black Chanel boxes and an assortment of wide-brimmed hats.

January's figure looked incredible in her Skims outfit

Several designer handbags can be seen in another open-design storage space, as well as coats in neutral hues that look perfect for the new season.

January shares her LA home with her son, Xander, 11. The actress has never revealed the identity of his father, admitting her purpose in life as a single mom is to "provide stability" for her son.

In a candid interview with Red magazine about her motherhood journey, the Golden Globe nominee revealed it's only been her and Xander from the beginning.

Speaking about her desire to parent Xander by herself, the actress said: "It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.

"He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don’t cry' or 'you throw like a girl' All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do," she added.

