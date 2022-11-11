Carol Vorderman shows off incredible physique in cinched leather shirt The star always looks sensational

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a daring look and on Thursday it was no different after she was captured showing off her incredible waist in a fabulous leather ensemble.

The former Countdown star, 61, was captured wearing a long-sleeved black leather Guess shirt, which was cinched at the star's waist and matched with a chunky black belt. Carol added skin tight leggings from sports brand, Stronger, and thigh high boots to complete her perfect winter look.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts her stuff in skin tight leather trousers

Captioning a video of herself walking towards the camera in the stylish outfit, the ITV star penned: "A perfect day filming for an exciting project."

As for hair and makeup, the presenter opted for a classic bouncy blowdry for her cascading Tresses. Her chic makeup look featured heavy dark eye makeup comprised of lots of eyeliner, false eyelashes and nude glossy lips.

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning update. Dame Kelly Holmes penned: "LOVE LOVE LOVE," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The star was a vision

One fan said: "Absolutely flawless beauty Carol xx." A second added: "Such a amazing figure."

On Wednesday the star showcased another one of her fabulous leather looks, this time stepping out in a gorgeous pair of brown leather trousers as she underwent a stylish hair transformation.

The doting mother added a glamorous animal print shirt featuring the same autumnal tones in the design.

Carol looked incredible

Showing off her new locks with another fabulous video, the star wrote: "Gone a little blonder @petarhistovhair." The brilliant ensemble was worn by the star for her appearance on This Morning where she talked all things I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Carol took part in the show back in 2016 and came in eighth place, lasting a very respectable 18 days in the jungle.

