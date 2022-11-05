Carol Vorderman dazzles fans in fabulous grey sportswear

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Friday when she took to social media with a video wearing the most fabulous grey sports top.

The former Countdown presenter, 61, teased her fans in the clip where she revealed she was filming something set to air early next year and as always looked incredibly glamorous for the occasion.

Talking to the camera, the ITV star said: "Filming today on one of my favourite shows. It doesn't go out for a while, I think around new year time so you'll have to wait. So happy happy happy days and happy Friday to you."

Carol was a vision in the update and wore her beautiful blonde tresses down in natural waves. As for her makeup, the This Morning star opted for an ultra-glam makeup look that featured statement eyeliner and flash eyelashes.

Her camera-ready makeup also included subtle touches of pink blusher and nude lipstick.

The fabulous update came after Carol marked a major milestone with her fans as she revealed on Wednesday it had been 40 years since she first appeared on television.

Captioning a video of herself on Instagram she penned: "In the caption, she wrote: "40 YEARS! 40 years ago today, Countdown was first shown on this brand new channel… @channel4. So HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHANNEL 4, HAPPY BIRTHDAY COUNTDOWN AND HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ALL OF US... [red love heart emojis]. Going to celebrate nicely…"

In the clip, the star looked sensational in a pale blue knitted dress that had a deep V neckline. She accessorised the wintry ensemble with a poppy and a thin belt that showed off her gym-honed waist.

The mum-of-two's fans were quick to congratulate her and to compliment her look. One wrote: "LOVE that dress!" A second added: "Happy TV day!! You don’t look old enough."

