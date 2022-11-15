Holly Willoughby's corduroy dress is flying off the shelves – add it to your bag ASAP

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What's one fashion statement we know will never go out of style? A classic A-line mini dress – and Holly Willoughby just wore the cutest rendition of one. The 41-year-old presented This Morning on Tuesday looking bewitching in a high street number that is flying off the shelves.

Holly donned a corduroy mini frock crafted by & Other Stories. Featuring a chocolate brown hue, sixties-style ribbed velveteen fabric, a short silhouette, romantic Victoriana details and integrated blouse-inspired sleeves and body with frills, the garment was a truly adorable addition to the host's winter wardrobe.

The mother-of-three topped off her sweetheart attire by slipping on some sheer black tights and heeled leather boots – curating a timeless aesthetic that exuded youthful charm.

Holly wore her long blonde locks down loose with an effortless side parting and showed off a camera-ready makeup look. A honied complexion, a glossy pink lip and a flutter of fine mascara accentuated her naturally pretty features.

Holly took to social media to share her latest look with doting fans online. She captioned the image: "Morning Tuesday… well today it’s like Christmas has come only… the one and only Elf himself Will Ferrell and @octaviaspencer are in the studio talking about their new movie Spirited… @thismorning at the 10 am #hwstyle dress by @andotherstories."

The star's followers were quick to express their love for her girlish look. "Absolutely beautiful," one wrote, while another said: "Wow incredible." A third added: "Cute outfit!" and a fourth commented: "W-O-W."

If you, like many others, love Holly's dress which has been rapidly snapped up by shoppers online, then you're in luck as it's still available to *add to bag.*

However, due to the frock's popularity, only certain sizes are left. If yours isn’t available, do not fret as the brand is stocking an incredibly similar and equally enchanting alternative.

Earlier this week, Holly kickstarted the day wearing a lovely toffee-coloured roll-neck jumper, which she teamed with a gorgeous tan leather skirt from luxury high-street store Anthropologie.

