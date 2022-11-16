Rachel Stevens ups the glam in waist-cinching jacket and sparkly trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Stevens made fashion headlines over the past few months, beginning with the gorgeous backless dress that she donned in August. Now, the 44-year-old star is stepping out in her sparkly form-fitting festive wear and we are in love.

The former S Club 7 star debuted the most fantastic waist-cinching glittery suit on Monday at the star-studded Rosewood London Chrisnbstmas Courtyard Party. Rachel looked effortlessly stylish in her slinky black suit which featured a flattering wrap-around blazer with a tie belt, flared trousers and a sprinkling of silver star-like embellishments.

Rachel's beauty look underwent a wonderful autumn/winter transformation for the Christmas party and she opted for a jet black high-shine manicure and an intense smokey eye.

Rachel's new festive wear is a dream

When Rachel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the private event - which was also attended by Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and singer Paloma Faith, who treated guests to a performance - her fans were bowled over.

Rachel captioned her post: "The sparkles were on and magic was in the air last night thank you @rosewoodlondon what a magical evening and in the most beautiful setting. It felt really lovely to get in the festive spirit."

Rachel's Instagram photos were a real treat for fans

The star's fans immediately inundated her with compliments: "Wow, you look stunning!" replied one fan, while another described the outfit as "dreamy", and numerous fans asked: "Where is that outfit from Rachel please?"

If you love Rachel's new party style too, you will be delighted to know that you can shop the look from Forever New clothing.

Get the look

Harlow Glitter Wrap Blazer and Tailored Trousers, from £95, Forever New

The busy mum-of-two is never predictable - after sharing her favourite floral dress from Oasis last month on Instagram, Rachel released an incredibly nostalgic throwback photo of herself from her S Club 7 days. The topless black and white image had previously been shared for a 2006 calendar. Rachel's creative social media posts are earning her scores of fans by the day.

