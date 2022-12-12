Kylie Jenner flaunts incredible physique during hot tub photo shoot in black leather bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a daring look and on Monday it was no different when the star posed up a storm in a sultry black wet-look bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner unveils her towering Christmas tree at $16m home

The star's swimwear was a piece from her sister Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American and perfectly showed off her incredible hourglass physique as she posed for a candid photoshoot in a hot tub with her friend.

Kylie posed up a storm

Khloe was quick to rush in with a string of comments for her sister and penned: "You’re going to melt the snow. Wow. Ummmmmmmmmmm imm just not ok. @goodamerican never looked so good," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Kylie and her friend posed in the most lavish square hot tub which was situated near a wall covered in fresh white snow.

The post was one of two shared by the sister of Kim Kardashian, who first shared a string of snaps in the same black swimwear but added a pair of shaggy caramel snow boots and a white dressing gown which she wore open to compliment her incredible ensemble.

The star always looks sensational

In the snaps, Kylie posed on what appeared to be gym equipment shrouded in darkness. She also added a pair of black sunglasses to complete the not-so-wintry look.

The star is certainly getting in the Christmas spirit and recently revealed her incredible 18ft Christmas tree with her 363 million followers fans on Instagram.

Kylie shared a clip of the towering spruce being erected in her front hall before hundreds of kitsch Christmas ornaments were hung from its leaves.

Kylie's Christmas tree is unbelievable

Kylie's daughter Stormi got involved in the festive fun, hanging a bauble on one of the lower branches. The makeup mogul shared her video with Michael Buble's It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas playing in the background.

The star certainly doesn't hold back when it comes to holiday festivities!

