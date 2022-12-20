Isla Fisher turns heads posing in a beautiful asymmetrical white dress The wife of Sacha Baron Cohen couldn't be more stunning

Isla Fisher has certainly shown that when it comes to her style, she can rock a classic stunning silhouette or rock something quirkier from time to time.

The actress took to social media to showcase that her flair for traditionally stunning looks hadn't strayed too far, although she wasn't too pleased with the outcome herself.

She posted a picture of herself posing in a stunning white knit dress with an asymmetrical neckline that left one arm completely bare and the other sleeveless.

The outfit showed off her incredible physique and she stood posing with her arms in front of her stomach, with her hair tied up and light make-up.

However, she was more concerned about the fact that her pose made her lose all semblance of a neck, appearing more as a head on top of her body.

"I miss my neck," she simply quipped in her caption, although her many fans and celebrity friends made it clear that her lack of neck was nothing to worry about.

Isla confessed to "missing" her neck in her latest snap

"Ummm….No one is thinking about your neck," Mary McCormack wrote, while Helena Christensen said: "Who cares about your neck?!?" and Rita Ora gushed: "Wow neck whoooo!!"

A fan also replied: "It's better than having 2 chins...trust me! You look stunning!" while another excitedly added: "OH MY GOOOOOODDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Gorgeous!"

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress and her fellow Hollywood star husband Sacha Baron Cohen have a lot more to keep them occupied, however, as they're celebrating a family Hanukkah.

She did provide a tease of her preparations for the holiday, sharing a photograph in front of an enormous Christmas tree while visiting Washington, D.C. for the Kennedy Center Honors.

The decadent festive feature towered about the actress and boasted lavish ornamentation including pearlescent baubles and tinsel.

The actress is all systems go in her Hanukkah prep

Isla took to social media to share the snap, captioning the image: "I finally put up my Chanukah bush." The mother-of-three joked about the impressive scale of the Christmas tree, comparing it to the typically more modest form of a Hanukkah (or Chanukah) bush.

