Tracee Ellis Ross sets pulses racing with striking swimsuit photos while on vacation She looks amazing!

The holiday season may be associated with all things snow and cold, but Tracee Ellis Ross sure is soaking up the sun this December!

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

The star is already on her holiday vacation, jetting off from her home base of Los Angeles to sunny and warm Jamaica.

As soon as she stepped foot in warmer weather, she did not hesitate to take off the layers, and impressed fans and celebrity friends alike with her latest bikini-clad photos.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross's filter-free video earns huge praise from fans

Loading the player...

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Tracee took to Instagram and seriously made some jaws drop, as she posed up a storm in a variety of bikini shots while taking a dip into the emerald green Caribbean waters of Jamaica.

She showed off every angle of her impressive physique, first sharing a bold, front-facing photo of herself in a triangle bikini, coming fresh off of the water, climbing up the dock's ladder.

The photographer made sure to capture every inch of both Tracee's and the setting's beauty, and the actress shared several more photos of herself climbing up the blue ladder, engulfed among palm trees, jungle like greenery, and bright blue skies.

The photos, as is Tracee, are stunning

Striking enough as the photos are, she kept things simple with her caption, just revealing her location with an emoji of the Jamaican flag, but that didn't stop neither fans or her celebrity friends from drowning her with compliments.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals she's taking a break from GMA3 amid show shakeup

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence following final episodes of Harry & Meghan

"Ok you are amazing in your emerald pond," Rita Wilson wrote in the comments section under the post, as Gabrielle Union wrote: "​​Gorgeous," and Olivia Munn added: "WOW," among a string of green heart emojis.

The star recently gave a glimpse into what she does to stay in shape

Her fans promptly followed suit, writing: "Ok. Stop. I can't. I can't," and: "Where do I send you the bill for my new phone? You just made this one melt," as well as: "Jamaica looks great on you!" plus another fan added: "WELL DAMN GIRL"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.