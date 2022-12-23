Kim Kardashian's Skims New Year's Eve collection has an LBD for every mood

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kim Kardashian always makes a major style statement, from her Marilyn Monroe look at the Met to her body-hugging catsuits, but she's also the queen of the sexy LBD.

And in her just-dropped SKIMS New Year's Eve collection, which runs from sizes XXS to 4X, there’s a sexy little black dress for every mood.

And if you're in the US, be sure to order by midnight December 23 for delivery by December 30!

The sculpting LBD

Cotton Corset Dress, more colors, $78 / £78, Skims

For an hourglass figure, the cotton corset dress guarantees you’ll look like a true bombshell, with boning details on bodice as well as underwire cups for added support. The LBD also has adjustable straps to make sure you get the best fit possible. The look also comes in Charcoal grey and Marble.

The 90s inspired maxi dresses

Fits Everybody sleeveless dress, $78 / £78, Skims

It’s giving Rachel Green-meets-Morticia Addams, which is just the '90s-inspired look we could all use in our closets for 2023.

Fits Everybody crew neck long-sleeve dress, $88 / £86, Skims

And if you prefer dresses with sleeves, the crew neck version of the look is the perfect option for you.

The latex LBD

Latex dress, $128 / £128, Skims

The long-sleeved mock neck dress features a half-zip front and is made from 100% latex fabric. It's definitely not the LBD for wallflowers planning to slip quietly into 2023 – this look will ensure you’ll make a memorable entrance at your New Year's Eve bash.

